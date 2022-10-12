Tamil Nadu notifies India's first Slender Loris sanctuary

Slender Loris found at Kadavur reserve forest in Karur district. File | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

In a first in the country, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified Kaduvur Slender Loris sanctuary covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.

Slender Loris that are small nocturnal mammals are arboreal in nature as they spend most of their life on trees. The species acts as a biological predator of pests in agricultural crops and benefits farmers.

Listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Slender Loris has a wide range of ecological roles to play in the terrestrial ecosystem.

The survival of the species depends on its habitat improvement, conservation efforts and mitigation of threats, said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, in a statement.

Realising the need for immediate conservation of this species, the State government identified forest areas measuring 11,800 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts as important habitats, she added.

The Kadavur Slender Loris sanctuary is to cover Vedasandur, Dindigul East and Natham taluks in Dindigul district and Kadavur taluk in Karur district.

Earlier in April, an announcement on the establishment of India’s first wildlife sanctuary for Slender Loris in the State was made in the Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, the government has notified 'Kadavur Slender Loris sanctuary' under Section 26 (A)(1)(b) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

In significant steps towards conservation of wildlife, Tamil Nadu government notified India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram and Nanjarayan Tank birds sanctuary in Tiruppur and the State’s fifth elephant reserve at Agasthyamalai in Tirunelveli.

Further, 13 wetlands across the State were declared as Ramsar sites.

These pathbreaking initiatives in a short span of 15 months have put Tamil Nadu at a pivotal position in the field of conservation, Ms. Sahu stated in the release.