Tamil Nadu government makes e-procurement of tenders mandatory from April 1

April 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has added a new rule 4-A to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender (TNTIT) Rules, 2000, that makes it mandatory for entities to procure tenders through the web portal.

Further, it issued orders to the effect that all activities from April 1 for new tenders will be done on https://tntenders.gov.in. The portal has been completely restructured in compliance with the provisions of the TNTIT Rules, according to a release from the Finance Department.

All transactions through the portal, including bid submission, opening of tenders, issuance of letter of award etc., will be done through password authentication and will be digitally signed. All the data will be encrypted and be visible only to the authorised users. The portal will generate a report of each event in the tender process with a date and time stamp, it said. The move fulfils the announcement made in the 2022-23 Budget that an e-procurement system will be made mandatory for government and public sector entities from April 1, 2023.

The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) can either be paid as a bank guarantee or through online money transfer as per the choice of the bidder. Bid openings would be done online at the same time and be visible to all participating bidders, the Finance Department said.

The procurement for categories specifically mentioned under Section 16 of the TNTIT Act and those governed by the procedure related to projects funded by international financial agencies would not come under the purview of this order. The bids that had already been floated offline before April 1 and are at various stages of procurement should be completed offline, it added.

Except in these specific cases, any new bid floated outside this portal after April 1 will be deemed a violation of procedure. With this move the State government has taken a giant step forward towards transparent and accountable governance, the statement added.