Tamil Nadu government makes Aadhaar a must for all of its schemes

December 18, 2022 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all those who are eligible for benefits (other than minor children) under various government schemes are required to submit proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar identification.

ADVERTISEMENT

An order, issued by Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam on December 15, contended that “Aadhaar as an identity document for delivery of services or benefits or subsidies simplifies the government delivery process...it brings in transparency and efficiency, and enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner by obviating the need to produce multiple documents to prove one’s identity.”

According to the order, Aadhaar is mandatory for government employees, government pensioners and beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the State government through various Departments by their implementing agencies.

Any individual desirous of availing himself of benefits, but does not possess an Aadhaar number or has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall be required to make an application for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the “Scheme.”

The ‘Scheme’, according to the order, is IFHRM-integrated financial and human management system, administered by the Treasuries and Accounts Department, to make online payments of bills and payments to beneficiaries through ECS.

The government said that if a beneficiary has enrolled, (s)he should produce an Aadhaar enrolment identification slip and any one of the documents, including a bank or post office passbook, with a photo or PAN card or passport, or ration card, or voter identity card or MGNREGA card or Kissan Photo Passbook or driving licence or certificate of identity having photo issued by the gazetted officer or tehsildar or any other document as specified by the government.

The Treasuries and Accounts Department, through its implementing agency, would offer Aadhaar enrolment facilities for the beneficiaries who are not yet enrolled. In case there is no Aadhaar enrolment centre, the Department through its implementing agency shall provide enrolment facilities at convenient locations in coordination with the existing registrars of UIDAI or by becoming UIDAI registrars themselves.

The government has also announced remedial mechanisms if Aadhaar identification fails due to poor biometrics or any other reason. This would be done through admissible authentication of Aadhaar One Time Password (OTP) or Time-based OTP with limited time validity.

“In all other cases, where biometric or Aadhaar OTP or Time-based OTP authentication is not possible, benefits under the scheme may be given on the basis of physical Aadhaar letter whose authenticity can be verified through Quick Response (QR) code printed on the Aadhaar letter,” the notification said.