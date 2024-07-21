Tamil Nadu government lists various welfare programmes implemented by MAWS Department

The Tamil Nadu government on July 21 listed various welfare programmes being implemented by its Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. It included ‘AMRUT 2.0’ being implemented at ₹2,391.72 crore, including various road projects, and urban development programmes.

An official release issued by the State Government on July 21 said 515 road works and 11 bridge works were completed during the past three years since 2021 under the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme at a total cost of ₹602 crore.

“Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Programme, a total of 1,178 road works to the extent of 1,583 km have been taken up at a cost of ₹812.21 crore. As for the ‘Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam’, roads to the extent of 137.57 km have been developed at a cost of ₹10.46 crore,” the release said.

A total of 668 works have been taken up at a total cost of ₹210.99 crore with assistance from the Operation and Maintenance Deficit Grant Fund. Assistance from this fund is allocated to municipal corporations (31%), municipalities (36%) and town panchayats (33%).

This fund is utilised for the operation and maintenance of basic facilities such as drinking water supply, underground sewers, roads, among others.

“More than 3,000 works have been taken up at a cost of ₹466.55 crore utilising the 15th Finance Commission grants,” it said. Under the 15th Finance Commission — National Health Mission grant scheme — 141 works have been completed at a cost of ₹76.45 crore.

“Under the ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’, 1,509 works have been taken up at a cost of ₹1,112 crore over the past three years. Under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, 1,199 works related to laying of roads, developing waterbodies, and setting up of parks were taken up,” it said.

A total of 192 works were completed in 77 town panchayats at a cost of ₹63.50 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), works such as drinking water facilities, development of parks and waterbodies, among others, were taken up at a cost of ₹2,391.72 crore.

So far, 4,09,413 saplings have been planted in 490 town panchayats by the Directorate of Town Panchayats. More than 2.66 lakh streetlights in 439 town panchayats have been converted into LED lights. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, 41,858 individual household toilets have been constructed at a cost of ₹331.84 crore and community toilets have been constructed in 190 locations.

“Under the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme, basic amenities were being set up in Adi Dravidar habitations in town panchayat areas in 37 districts at a total cost of ₹51.81 crore,” it said.