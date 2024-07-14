ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government lists out welfare programmes

Published - July 14, 2024 02:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, July 14, 2024 said that it was taking steps to cover more people under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. So far, about 1.15 crore women are covered under the scheme launched in September 2023 and a monthly aid of ₹1,000 is being provided to each of them.

An official release by the State government issued on Sunday listed out its various achievements for the welfare of people. Under the Pudhumai Penn Thittam launched in September 2022, a monthly aid of ₹1,000 each was being provided to over 2.73 lakh girl students pursuing higher education, it said.

While the national Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education stood at 26%, the figures in Tamil Nadu was at 52%, it said. The Tamil Pudhalvan scheme is set to be launched soon to cover boys. Under the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ initiative, womenfolk were able to save about ₹888 every month, it said.

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative for skill development of school and college students launched in March 2022 has benefitted about 28 lakh students, it said. Many of the beneficiaries have cleared the Union civil services exams.

‘Thozhi’ women hostels in Tiruchi, Guduvancheri and Tambaram have been benefitting working women and new such hotels were being constructed in Hosur, Tiruvannamalai and St. Thomas Mount. Such hostels in Adyar, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram were being renovated.

Financial assistance of ₹1,047 crore have been provided for weddings of over 1.26 lakh women, it said. The monthly pension for transpersons were being provided to 1,482 beneficiaries. Since the DMK came to power, the foundation stone has been laid for 45 industries and 27 have been inaugurated. They have led to employment for over 74,700 youths, it said.

The State government said it also provided aid to fishermen during the fishing ban season and to farmers to assist them in agricultural production. (EOM) DSJ

