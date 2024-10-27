Tamil Nadu government lists out measures undertaken for farmers welfare

A total sum of ₹833.88 crore has been released to support over 11.95 lakh farmers, whose crops in 19.84 lakh acre of land, were affected by various natural disasters during the past three years, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

The State government provides an agricultural input subsidy under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as relief assistance for the crop losses incurred by farmers during various natural disasters.

A total sum of ₹91.07 crore has been released to support over 1.19 lakh farmers, whose crops were affected by the Northeast monsoon since 2021, Southwest monsoon and cyclone Mandous in 2022, cyclone Michaung, torrential rains in southern districts during 2023, among others.

An official release on Sunday (October 27, 2024) listed out the various welfare measures undertaken by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department since the DMK assumed office in 2021.

As for crop insurance, compensation claims to the tune of ₹5,148 crore have been settled to 29.34 lakh farmers since the DMK government came to power in 2021. The State government has released a total sum of ₹624.04 crore as fair and remunerative price and special incentive to sugarcane farmers during the past three years. The cultivation of sugarcane has increased from 95,000 hectare to 1.54 lakh hectare. Sugar mills have provided loans to the tune of ₹600 crore.

Subsidies have been provided for about ₹335 crore to enable farmers purchase agricultural machinery and equipment, it said. These subsidies helped farmers get over 4,000 tractors, over 10,800 power tillers, over 300 harvesters and over 28,000 other farm equipment, it said.

A total of 14 new Uzhavar Sandhais have been set up, while 100 of them have been renovated at a cost of ₹27.5 crore. Decomposting machines have been installed at a total cost of ₹2.75 crore in 25 Uzhavar Sandhais to handle the waste generated.