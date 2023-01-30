ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government keen on promoting Tamil in medicine: Stalin 

January 30, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Ministers inaugurates the Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Medical Science Conference, which was organised entirely in Tamil 

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin at the inauguration of the conference on Sunday. Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, and poet Vairamuthu are seen.  | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Tamil Nadu government is keen on promoting Tamil in the field of medicine, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday, highlighting the recent release of five medical textbooks in Tamil.

He was inaugurating the Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Medical Science Conference, which was organised entirely in Tamil for the first time. Mr. Stalin said the government was trying to offer all professional courses in Tamil.

Lauding the organisers for holding such a conference in Tamil, he highlighted how every aspect of the conference — right from the invitation, the venue and the attire of many doctors who had come in dhotis — reflected Tamil culture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He especially appreciated Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, for his efforts at putting together the conference. He recalled the long relationship he and his family, especially late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, had with Dr. Kameswaran and his family. He highlighted Dr. Kameswaran’s role in the State government devising a programme to offer free cochlear implants to children with hearing impairment.

He expressed the hope that the deliberations in Tamil at the conference would help in creating awareness among the masses of the ENT-related illnesses. He appealed to the participants to deliberate on making healthcare affordable to all people. Highlighting the advances in medicine, the Chief Minister, however, said treatment had also become expensive.

Dr. Kameswaran said the conference was the first step towards creating a medical encyclopaedia in Tamil, and eventually offering medical education in Tamil. Interacting with the media, he said it was the responsibility of medical professionals like him to play a proactive role in creating new words in Tamil for medical terminologies.

N. Ezhilan, Thousand Lights MLA, said more such conferences in Tamil were needed to prevent the spread of pseudoscience and unscientific treatments offered in the name of ‘Tamil medicine’ and ‘natural medicine’. He highlighted the need for taking the importance of evidence-based medicine to people in Tamil.

The day-long conference, organised by the Association of Otolaryngologists of India, Tamil Nadu, had discussions and presentations on many topics in Tamil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US