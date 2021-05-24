Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 May 2021 23:52 IST
Tamil Nadu government eases lockdown restrictions
Ration shops to open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted the Public Distribution System outlets (ration shops) to function from 8 a.m. to 12 noon during the ongoing intense COVID-19 lockdown.
Amending a Government Order, it said banks and insurance institutions (earlier only banks were permitted) to function with one-third of their workforce. Staff of private organisations/IT/ITES shall work from home.
ATMs and related bank services shall also be permitted.
