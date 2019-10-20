Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government doctors to go on strike from October 25

The six weeks sought by the State government to act on the demands of doctors ended on October 8.

No action taken on their demands.

The Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA) has decided to press ahead with an indefinite strike from October 25. But emergency services, including fever wards, will not be affected.

The doctors have been demanding proper implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme with pay band-4 at the end of 13 years of service, maintenance of doctors’ posts in accordance with the number of patients, 50% service quota in PG admissions and counselling for postgraduate postings. In a letter to the Health Secretary earlier this month, the association noted that the government had agreed to “favourably solve” the demands in six weeks.

“It was disappointing to note that even after the end of six weeks on October 8, the issues were neither solved, nor was there reasonable progression,” it said. To this end, the association has begun to sensitise doctors in various districts.

