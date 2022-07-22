Tamil Nadu government considering local holiday for four districts on July 28

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is scheduled to commence that day

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In view of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence on July 28, the Tamil Nadu government is considering a local holiday in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts on that day.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to review the arrangements for the Olympiad. Officials briefed him about the arrangements being made for the international sports event.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure transport facilities for chess players and delegates, who would be arriving in Chennai from various countries.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present in the meeting.