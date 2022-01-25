Tamil Nadu Government asks public to avoid visiting Marina to witness Republic Day parade

Collectors told to send officers to personally visit and honour freedom fighters

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday issued an advisory requesting the general public, children and senior citizens to avoid visiting the Marina beachfront to watch the Republic Day parade in Chennai on January 26.

“Arrangements have been made to live telecast/broadcast the Republic Day celebrations through television and radio. To avoid crowding, the general public, students and senior citizens are requested to avoid visiting the beachfront to witness the celebrations in person. They are requested to watch or follow the event through the broadcasts,” an official release from the State government said.

In view of the prevailing unusual situation, the cultural events by school and college students have been avoided this year.

Considering the age of senior citizens, the Collectors have been instructed to send officers to personally visit the residences of freedom fighters to honour them in every district to avoid the spread of the pandemic.