Tamil Nadu Government approves panel of six senior counsel to represent it before HC

Legal Correspondent June 18, 2022 13:45 IST

The State government has approved a panel of six designated senior advocates to defend cases on behalf of the government before the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai as well as its Madurai Bench. Their services could be engaged by any of the government departments. According to a Government Order, Senior Counsel P.S. Raman, M.K. Kabir, N.R. Elango and P. Wilson would be handling the cases in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai. Senior Counsel M. Ajmal Khan and Isaac Mohanlal would deal with the cases filed in the Madurai Bench of the High Court. The professional fees payable for the appearance of the senior counsel would be as those applicable to Additional Advocates General.



