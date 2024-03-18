Tamil Nadu government approaches Supreme Court as Governor Ravi refuses to swear-in Ponmudy as Minister

March 18, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking direction to Governor R.N. Ravi to appoint MLA K. Ponmudy as a Minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet and to shuffle the portfolios among Ministers .

The move comes following Mr. Ravi’s refusal to accept the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint Mr. Ponmudy as a Minister and for shuffling of portfolios.

An urgent mentioning was made by senior advocate Abisheik Manu Singhvi and P. Wilson for listing of the applications before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) bench .The CJI has permitted to move.

