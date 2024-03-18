ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government approaches Supreme Court as Governor Ravi refuses to swear-in Ponmudy as Minister

March 18, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An urgent mentioning was made by senior advocate Abisheik Manu Singhvi and P. Wilson

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking direction to Governor R.N. Ravi to appoint MLA K. Ponmudy as a Minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet and to shuffle the portfolios among Ministers .

The move comes following Mr. Ravi’s refusal to accept the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint Mr. Ponmudy as a Minister and for shuffling of portfolios.

An urgent mentioning was made by senior advocate Abisheik Manu Singhvi and P. Wilson for listing of the applications before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) bench .The CJI has permitted to move.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US