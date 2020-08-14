Tamil Nadu government appoints new law officers

The State government on Wednesday issued five Government Orders terminating the services of some law officers, extending the tenure of a few others and appointing many law officers, including two more Additional Advocates General (AAG).
While Special Government Pleader M. Sricharan Rangarajan in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has been elevated as AAG-XI in the Bench, advocate K. Kumaresh Babu has been appointed as the twelfth AAG in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai.
The services of Special Government Pleaders V.R. Shanmuganathan, S. Nagarajan, R. Sethuraman and Additional Government Pleader Aayiram K. Selvakumar, serving in the Madurai Bench, have been terminated with immediate effect on payment of one month’s retainer fee.
Further, two Fovernment Advocates M. Elumalai and Y.T. Aravind Gosh in the principal seat have been elevated as AGPs and advocates C. Ramesh, K.P. Krishnadoss, M. Muthugeethayan, K.P.S. Palanivelrajan and K.P. Narayanakumar have been appointed SGPs in the Madurai Bench.
Apart from these, a number of lawyers have also been appointed as AGPs and Government Advocates, both on the civil as well as criminal side.
