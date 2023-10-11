ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Government appeals to MSMEs not to get ‘instigated’

October 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A calling attention motion was moved by several legislators who highlighted the need for government’s intervention

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appealed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been staging a protest demanding a reduction in the electricity charges.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by some political parties in the House, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) routinely recommends revision of electricity tariff. He asked the MSMEs “not to get instigated.”

MLAs P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur), T. Ramachandran (Thalli), M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam) and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu) moved the calling attention motion and highlighted the need for government’s intervention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US