Tamil Nadu Government appeals to MSMEs not to get ‘instigated’

October 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appealed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been staging a protest demanding a reduction in the electricity charges.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by some political parties in the House, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) routinely recommends revision of electricity tariff. He asked the MSMEs “not to get instigated.”

MLAs P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur), T. Ramachandran (Thalli), M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam) and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu) moved the calling attention motion and highlighted the need for government’s intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.