Tamil Nadu Government appeals to MSMEs not to get ‘instigated’

A calling attention motion was moved by several legislators who highlighted the need for government’s intervention

October 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appealed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been staging a protest demanding a reduction in the electricity charges.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by some political parties in the House, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) routinely recommends revision of electricity tariff. He asked the MSMEs “not to get instigated.”

MLAs P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur), T. Ramachandran (Thalli), M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam) and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu) moved the calling attention motion and highlighted the need for government’s intervention.

