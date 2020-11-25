Tamil Nadu government announces public holiday today

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visiting a control centre on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 01:15 IST

Those manning essential services will work; Chief Minister urges people to exercise caution

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a public holiday on November 25 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in the northern districts on Wednesday evening. All government offices, including banks and financial institutions, will remain closed. However, essential services will function as usual.

Though all State government offices will remain closed on Wednesday, employees and workers involved in essential services would continue to work, Mr. Palaniswami said while speaking to reporters after visiting the State emergency operations centre here.

Asked whether the government would extend the holiday beyond Wednesday, he said it would take a decision on the basis of the situation.

Advertising

Advertising

He reiterated his appeal to people not to step out unnecessarily and said the Collectors were instructed to make sure that life was not affected by the heavy rain and the cyclone. The public must exercise caution when it rained heavily, and they must follow the guidelines issued by the government. Officials were instructed to ensure supply of essentials to those staying at relief camps, where milk would be given to children, he said.

To a question on the Chembarambakkam reservoir, Mr. Palaniswami said the water level was 21 feet as against the capacity of 24 feet. Water would be released after the level touched 22 feet. “Based on the rainfall, we will decide. The surplus water will be released,” he said.

The Chief Minister referred to his phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Centre had assured the State of all help. As for the lockdown, he said the government would take a decision on the basis of the meetings to be held with the Collectors and medical and public health experts scheduled for November 28.

Minister D. Jayakumar, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present when the Chief Minister visited the emergency operations centre.