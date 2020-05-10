Tamil Nadu government announces list of shops allowed to function from May 11

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a list of standalone shops that can operate from May 11, as part of the relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown.
The government has asked these establishments not to operate air conditioners, ensure that customers maintain physical distancing and use hand sanitisers. It has asked the authorities to ensure that employees and customers wear masks and follow distancing norms. The establishments have been asked to regularly disinfect their premises.
As per the announcements, the following stand-alone shops are allowed to function from Monday as per the timings announced by the government:
1) Tea shops (only parcel service)
2) Bakeries (only Parcel service)
3) Hotels and restaurants (only parcel service)
4) Flowers, vegetables, fruit vending shops
5) Shops selling construction materials
6) Cement, Hardware and sanitaryware shops
7) Electricals and electronic shops and repairing shops
8) Mobile phone sales and service
9) Computer sales and service
10) Household appliances sales
11) Motor equipment sales and service
12) Spectacles sales and repair
13) Small jewellery stores (without AC)
14) Small textiles stores (without AC)- Only in Rural areas
15) Mixie, grinders’ repair shops
16) TV sales and service
17) Small stores
18) Furniture stores
19) Roadside vegetable vendors
20) Dry Cleaning shops
21) Courier and Parcel service
22) Photocopying shops
23) Two-wheeler, Four-wheeler sales
24) Two-wheeler, four-wheeler service
25) Traditional medicine stores
26) Agriculture related products and chemicals and disinfectants
27) Tiles sales
28) Paint sales
29) Electrical Stores
30) Automobile parts sales
31) Nursery Gardens
32) Plywood stores
33) Saw Mills
34) Lorry booking service
Salons, beauty parlours and spas are however not allowed to operate. The government said based on the intensity of the spread or decline of COVID-19, further relaxations could be announced.