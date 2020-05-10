Tamil Nadu government announces list of shops allowed to function from May 11

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a list of standalone shops that can operate from May 11, as part of the relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government has asked these establishments not to operate air conditioners, ensure that customers maintain physical distancing and use hand sanitisers. It has asked the authorities to ensure that employees and customers wear masks and follow distancing norms. The establishments have been asked to regularly disinfect their premises.

As per the announcements, the following stand-alone shops are allowed to function from Monday as per the timings announced by the government:

1) Tea shops (only parcel service)

2) Bakeries (only Parcel service)

3) Hotels and restaurants (only parcel service)

4) Flowers, vegetables, fruit vending shops

5) Shops selling construction materials

6) Cement, Hardware and sanitaryware shops

7) Electricals and electronic shops and repairing shops

8) Mobile phone sales and service

9) Computer sales and service

10) Household appliances sales

11) Motor equipment sales and service

12) Spectacles sales and repair

13) Small jewellery stores (without AC)

14) Small textiles stores (without AC)- Only in Rural areas

15) Mixie, grinders’ repair shops

16) TV sales and service

17) Small stores

18) Furniture stores

19) Roadside vegetable vendors

20) Dry Cleaning shops

21) Courier and Parcel service

22) Photocopying shops

23) Two-wheeler, Four-wheeler sales

24) Two-wheeler, four-wheeler service

25) Traditional medicine stores

26) Agriculture related products and chemicals and disinfectants

27) Tiles sales

28) Paint sales

29) Electrical Stores

30) Automobile parts sales

31) Nursery Gardens

32) Plywood stores

33) Saw Mills

34) Lorry booking service

Salons, beauty parlours and spas are however not allowed to operate. The government said based on the intensity of the spread or decline of COVID-19, further relaxations could be announced.