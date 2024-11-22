Tamil Nadu government announces list of public holidays for 2025

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a list of 23 days as public holidays in 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which will be applicable to State government offices, its undertakings, corporations, and boards, among others. In 2025, October 2 is declared a public holiday both on account of Vijaya Dasami and Gandhi Jayanthi.

In addition to Sundays, expressly defined as public holidays, these 23 days would also be public holidays. In January, five days — New Year’s Day (January 1, Wednesday); Pongal (January 14, Tuesday); Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15, Wednesday); Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16, Thursday), and Republic Day (January 26, Sunday) — have been declared public holidays.

Thai Poosam (February 11, Tuesday) is a public holiday in February. Telugu New Year’s Day (March 30, Sunday) and Idu’l Fitr (March 31, Monday) are the public holidays in March. Annual closing accounts for commercial banks and co-operative banks (April 1, Tuesday), Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 10, Thursday), Tamil New Year’s Day/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary (April 14, Monday), and Good Friday (April 18, Friday) are the public holidays in April.

May Day (May 1, Thursday); Bakrid (Idul Azha) (June 7, Saturday); Muharram (July 6, Sunday); Independence Day (August 15, Friday); Krishna Jayanthi (August 16, Saturday); Vinayakar Chathurthi (August 27, Wednesday); Milad-un-Nabi (September 5, Friday); Ayutha Pooja (October 1, Wednesday); Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2, Thursday); Deepavali (October 20, Monday); and Christmas (December 25, Thursday) are the other public holidays in 2025.

As for government holidays, the State government has directed that all offices under its control be closed on these public holidays (except the annual closing of bank accounts on April 1, 2025) and on all Saturdays and Sundays in 2025.