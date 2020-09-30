Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government allows gram sabha meetings on October 2

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed authorities to conduct the gram sabha meetings across the State on October 2 during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

An official communication from the State government to all District Collectors mentioned agendas that could be discussed in the meetings on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Public expenses, awareness and precautionary measures over COVID-19 and the implementation of the ban on single-use plastics in the State, are to be discussed during the meetings.

Previously, the government had ordered the postponement of the meetings on August 15, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

