Tamil Nadu government advises its staff to avoid casual attire

The State government has made an amendment to the Secretariat Office Manual advising employees in the Secretariat to avoid casual attire while on duty. Government servants are required to wear “neat, clean, formal attire that is appropriate to the workplace setting so as to maintain the decorum of the office while on duty,” stated a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary.

The G.O. specified sari or salwar kameez or churidhar with dupatta of sober colour for women and formal shirts and trousers for men. “Casual attire shall be avoided,” the G.O. stated.

While appearing before a court or tribunal or any other judicial body, a male officer should wear a full-sleeved short buttoned-up coat and trousers and if he prefers, an open coat. “He should invariably put on a tie and the dress should be sober and subdued in colour and design.”

As for a female officer, she should wear a sari or salwar kameez or churidhar with dupatta of a sober colour, it added.

The amendment issued on May 28 removed the paragraph in the Secretariat Office Manual that reads: “Government servants are not bound by any restrictions in the matter of dress and are at perfect liberty to wear, while on duty, whatever dress they like, provided it is in conformity with the ideas of decency current in society.”

Office Assistants attached to Ministers and officers of the Secretariat are to use items of identification supplied to them while on duty.

S. Peter Anthonysamy, president, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA), said following several complaints the government made these changes. “Government staff could dress in line with the culture of the State. We will abide by the rules.”