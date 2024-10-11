GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu train accident LIVE: Darbhanga Express rams into goods train at Kavarapettai near Chennai

No casualties reported, crew of the express train safe; some passengers injured; up and down train services have been affected; helpline numbers: 04425354151 and 04424354995

Updated - October 11, 2024 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Around 13 coaches have derailed with no casualties reported as of now. Photo: Special Arrangement

In yet another accident of a signal failure, a speeding express train rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday night (October 11, 2024). 

According to railway sources, Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was given a green signal to pass through the main line. However, the train speeding at 75 kmph entered the loop line and collided with the rear of a goods train stabled there. The accident took place at about 8.30 p.m. 

The impact of the collision was such that a parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches derailed. 

The express train crossed Ponneri railway station at 8.27 p.m., and was given green signal to run through the next station Kavarapettai via the mainline. 

“While entering Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train entered into the loop line at 75 kmph and hit the goods train,” Southern Railway spokesperson said. 

The official said that the crew was safe and the fire in the parcel van has been put off. “So far, no casualties are reported but some injuries have been reported. All injured are moved to nearby hospitals,” the official said. 

Railway officials said doctors, ambulances and rescue officials have reached the site. Train movement on both sides in the section was affected. Alternative arrangements were being made to transport passengers.

The Southern Railway announced that people could contact helpline numbers 044-25354151/044-24354995 set up by the Chennai Division for any information. 

Friday night’s accident in Southern Railway appeared to be similar to the one that occurred at Balasore in Odisha on the night of June 2, 2023, which left about 290 passengers dead and over 900 others injured. 

  • October 11, 2024 23:12
    TN CM sends Minister Nasar to site

    TN CM M. K. Stalin has deputed Minister Nasar and government officials including the District Collector to the train accident site.

    Mr. Stalin says he is monitoring rescue operations.

  • October 11, 2024 22:57
    NDRF team deployed to accident site

    A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) drawn from Chennai and Arakkonam are also rushing to the accident site.

    - Srikanth Ramaswamy

  • October 11, 2024 22:56
    13 coaches of a goods train derailed

    Around 13 coaches have derailed with no casualties reported as of now. Some passenger’s injuries have been reported. All injured are moved to nearby hospitals. Train services on the up and down line have been affected. 

    Railway officials have made alternative arrangements to transport passengers. 

    The railway officials would soon announce the diversions of other trains.

    - Srikanth Ramaswamy

Published - October 11, 2024 10:57 pm IST

