Tamil Nadu gets its first transgender nurse appointed to a government hospital

It was a day that took 25-year-old Anbu Ruby a step closer to her dream to do her bit for the transgender community: she became Tamil Nadu’s first transgender staff nurse to be appointed to a government hospital.

On Monday, Ms. Ruby received the appointment order from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami along with several other staff nurses, village health nurses and laboratory technicians recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.

A resident of Thoothukudi, Ms. Ruby wanted to pursue nursing to contribute to the transgender community and society at large.

After completing B.Sc. Nursing from a private college in Tirunelveli in 2016, Ms. Ruby pursued MBA in Hospital Management through distance education and completed the course this year.

“I want to be an example for my community. Many of them should come out and achieve in their lives. I also want to serve society in whatever way I can. That is why I chose nursing,” she said.

Her father lost his eyesight when she was two years old and it was her mother who worked to provide education to her. “My mother accepted me as I am, and all this was possible only with her encouragement,” she said.

The level of awareness about the transgender community and their psychological needs is still less among people and the medical fraternity, she said, adding: “I want to create as much awareness as I can.”

She was initially posted at a primary health centre in Tiruchi. The Chief Minister told officials to post her closer home after which she was posted to the Thoothukudi Medical College, she said.