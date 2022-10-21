Tamil Nadu gets awards for implementing housing projects

The State received five awards for implementing various projects under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Urban

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 00:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister T.M. Anbarasan receiving the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu received awards in five categories at the Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY - U): 150 Days Challenge awards function held in Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday.

The PMAY - U scheme, which intends to provide affordable housing for all, is being implemented in the State by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

The State was adjudged the third best performing State in the overall performance category. Madurai came in the third position for the best performing municipal corporationin the implementation of PMAY-U scheme. Periya Negamam in Coimbatore district came in the fifth position among the town panchayats in the country. Apart from these, Tamil Nadu was adjudged the best State in the use of innovation construction technologies in building affordable houses.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TNUHDB Minister T.M. Anbarasan received the awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
housing and urban planning
award and prize

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app