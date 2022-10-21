Tamil Nadu gets awards for implementing housing projects

The Hindu Bureau October 21, 2022 00:46 IST

T.N. Minister T.M. Anbarasan receiving the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu received awards in five categories at the Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY - U): 150 Days Challenge awards function held in Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. The PMAY - U scheme, which intends to provide affordable housing for all, is being implemented in the State by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The State was adjudged the third best performing State in the overall performance category. Madurai came in the third position for the best performing municipal corporationin the implementation of PMAY-U scheme. Periya Negamam in Coimbatore district came in the fifth position among the town panchayats in the country. Apart from these, Tamil Nadu was adjudged the best State in the use of innovation construction technologies in building affordable houses. TNUHDB Minister T.M. Anbarasan received the awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi



