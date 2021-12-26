Tamil Nadu gears up to tackle Omicron

Chennai

26 December 2021 23:02 IST

Over 1.15 lakh beds kept ready in Government and private hospitals.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 26 visited Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected over the past 10 days.

He inspected the ward for patients infected with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the intensive care unit, oxygen plants and other infrastructure.

Omicron details

“The Chief Minister has instructed officials to publish information on the arrival of international passengers and the details of the Omicron variant in the medical bulletins issued daily,” an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant, more than 1.15 lakh beds are being readied at the government and private hospitals across Tamil Nadu. Orders have been issued to provide special COVID-19 centres with 50,000 more beds.

During the last wave of the pandemic, a total of 222 oxygen plants were established by the State and Central Governments and voluntary organisations. They were capable of producing 244 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen a day.

Mr. Stalin also visited the Directorate of Medical Services at Teynampet and inspected the godown for storing oxygen cylinders and other life-saving equipment. He went around the emergency control room and the State war room and reviewed their preparedness.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association has appealed to Mr. Stalin to go for online classes for schools and colleges. The representation, dated December 24, has urged the State to restrain people from gathering in large numbers for functions, marriages, deaths, temple celebrations and even meetings.