Tamil Nadu forms 7-member panel to study National Education Policy

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a seven-member high-level committee to study the National Education Policy of the Centre and to make recommendations.
Vice-Chancellors of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University K. Pitchumani; Alagappa University N. Rajendran; Madurai Kamaraj University M. Krishnan; and Thiruvalluvar University S. Thamarai Selvi are amomg the members in the panel.
Former Vice-Chancellors of the University of Madras S.P. Thyagarajan, who has served in national academic panels, and P. Duraisamy, are the other members.
The Higher Education Secretary would head the panel. “The Committee is directed to go through the policy and make recommendations to the government that are feasible for adoption,” said the G.O. issued by Higher Education Secretary Apoorva.
Major opposition parties led by the DMK had strongly criticised the NEP and called upon the AIADMK government to reject it. Following this Chief Minister had said that a panel would be constituted to study the NEP and make its recommendations to the State government.
