Tamil Nadu Forest Department trains its staff to restore degraded grasslands

October 30, 2023

While lack of palatable fodder in the forest is blamed as a reason for wild animals like elephants to look for agricultural crops, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is gearing up to reverse the state of the degrading grasslands.

The Department, in collaboration with the Department of Forage Crops, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), and Forest College and Research Institute (FC&RI), Mettupalayam, has launched a project, titled ‘Meipulam’, under which 10 native grasses will be planted in degraded forest areas using different propagation methods.

Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) will execute the initiative which aims to restore 520 hectares of forests in 22 forest divisions at a cost of ₹2.66 crore in the first phase.

According to I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests and chief project director of TBGPCCR, hands-on training is being given to field staff of the Department on identifying the 10 grass species, collecting their seeds and propagating them using various methods. Under the initiative, funds to the tune of ₹51,155 per hectare will be allotted for the works for the year 2022-23.

“The 10 grass species selected for multiplication are grown in almost all the forest areas chosen for restoration. These species are palatable to a range of herbivores including elephant, gaur and deer. They also multiply easily,” said K. Baranidharan from the Department of Forest Products and Wildlife at FC&RI.

According to him, the spread of invasive species such as the Lantana camara, Senna spectabilis, Prosopis juliflora and Parthenium is the main reason for the degradation of native grasses in the forests.

“Now, the Forest Department is removing these invasive species from forests under a special project. Once a patch of forest is cleared of these invasive species, the native grasses can be introduced there,” Mr. Baranidharan said.

Experts from TNAU and FC&RI teach the Forest Department staff different planting methods such as broadcast seeding or seed sowing, planting grasses in slips and bunches.

