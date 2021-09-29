Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Forest Department conducts competitions for Wildlife Week

The Forest Department will conduct various competitions for school- and college students as part of the Wildlife Week from October 2 to 9. The competitions will be held under various categories.

According to a release, a short film competition on the themes of marine wildlife, mammal ecology, water birds, nesting behaviour, urban wildlife, climate change and wildlife, man-animal conflict, wetland wildlife and reptilian life history will be held.

The short film competition would have two categories – below 18 years of age (3 minutes) and above 18 years of age (5 and 10 minutes). Enthusiasts can mail their short films to wildlifeweekcud2021@gmail.com. Soft copies of the entries should reach the Forest Range Office, Cuddalore on or before October 3.

While the first prize winner will win a Department-sponsored trip to Kaziranga National Park, the second prize will be a trip to Jungle Lodges, Karnataka. The third prize will be a trip to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The prize winning short films will be screened at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore on October 7.

The Department will also be conducting a drawing and essay competition as part of the celebrations. Drawing competition will be held under the theme ‘Save Wildlife’ while the theme for essay writing will be on ‘Forest/Wildlife conservation. For details, call the Forest Range Office on 8838144098.


