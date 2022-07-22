Tamil Nadu Food Minister refutes AIADMK charge on quality of rice

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani on Thursday described as false a statement by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami that large quantities of rice available with the Civil Supplies Corporation were unfit for human consumption.

Addressing the media, he said that during a routine inspection by the Food Corporation of India in Kumbakonam, it was found that of 92,500 kg of rice worth ₹33 lakh, 5.2% was damaged/slightly damaged, which was 0.2% more than the permissible limit. “Following the standard operating procedure, the rice was not sent for distribution under PDS, and notices were sent to the respective millers,” the Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami had earlier alleged that 92.5 crore kg of rice was unfit for human consumption.

A senior official said both the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and the Food Corporation of India conducted checks regularly. “However, in certain cases, there are variations since it is done by humans. Rice that is unfit for human consumption is auctioned off via e-auction and sold for purposes other than human consumption. This is done after taking due permission from the State government,” the official said.

Damaged rice refers to black grains that do not have any food value. Immature grains or plain chaff without rice inside them turn black in the process. Broken grains are those that have food value and could be consumed. These are usually turned into idli noi or idli rava.