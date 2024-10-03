Several fishermen and their families observed a day-long fast at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (October 3, 2024), condemning the Union government for its “nonchalant” attitude towards bringing about a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict between the fishermen from the State and the Sri Lankan Navy on the Palk Straits.

The arrests of fishermen from the State under charges of poaching by the Sri Lankan authorities have now become a “routine affair,” they said.

Various fishermen leaders and association representatives of mechanised boat and country boat welfare unions participated in the fast.

Speaking to the media, fishermen leader Sesu Raja said the issue, which had been going on for almost 40 years, was yet to be resolved. “Traditional fishermen have been fishing on the Palk Straits from time immemorial. Though the Indian government has been helping the island nation, especially since the country turned red due to economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government doesn’t seem to be reciprocating in the same manner, especially with the fishermen,” Mr. Raja said.

When fishermen ventured into the sea after the annual ban period since June, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested over 200 fishermen and jailed them. Over 50 boats – mechanised and country-made – were impounded. Very recently, the Sri Lankan authorities had started imposing fines too. In the event of non-remittance or delay, the fishermen were slapped with higher amounts as punishment.

Last month, touching a new low, five fishermen were allegedly subjected to tonsure by the officials, which terrified the entire fishing community, Mr. Raja said, expressing concern over the silence maintained by the Union government. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the act of tonsure by the Sri Lankans,” things would have been different, he added.

Demanding the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen, including the 17 who were arrested on September 30, the fishermen hoped that the Union government would arrange for talks with the new government in Sri Lanka.

The fishing sector contributed several hundreds of crores towards foreign exchange. However, the plight of the fishermen was such that their livelihood was in shambles, they said. The mounting debt and insecurity faced by the fishermen also resulted in psychological issues among many fishers and their families, they alleged.

The elderly women at the fasting site told The Hindu that they were helpless and were looking to the Union government to support them in this hour of crisis. Young mothers said these events have been so traumatic for their children that they were not eating properly.