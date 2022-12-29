Tamil Nadu finally notifies Energy Conservation Building Code for commercial buildings

December 29, 2022 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has finally notified the Energy Conservation Building Code for commercial buildings, the last among the southern States to do so.

The Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) was developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which sets minimum energy performance standards for the various components of the building. The Union Power Ministry had launched ECBC in 2007 and a revised version was unveiled in 2017.

Tamil Nadu Energy Conservation Building Code (TNECBC) Rules, 2022, will be applicable to new commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 KW or more or a contracted demand of 120 kilovolt Amperes (KVA) or more or a built-up area of more than 2,000 square metres. It covers government, private and public buildings, including the existing ones for which additions or alterations are made for commercial purposes.

It prescribes standards for aspects like building envelope (including walls and roofs) to minimise heat gain and dependence on artificial lighting and also the use of renewable energy. Buildings which do not utilise any energy or fossil fuel are exempted from the rules.

Ajit Kumar Chordia, MD, Olympia Group India, has taken charge as the chairman of CII, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Chennai Chapter. He said the Code would give an impetus to the adoption of sustainable building practices.

The cost of buildings is bound to go up. The government has to come out with an incentive in form of a rebate on infrastructure and amenity charges/property tax to promote such buildings. This will help others join the framework, said S. Sridharan, chairman, policy-housing and urban development, CREDAI National.

Deepak Tewari, research fellow, WRI India, said the most important aspect would be to incorporate the notification into the building bylaws, which will then become part of building regulations and a lot of handholding would be required to the urban local bodies in the initial years for effective implementation.

Tamil Nadu has launched its climate action plan recently and the building sector is not directly on the agenda. With the ECBC Code, it will lead to energy savings and the carbon footprints will be drastically reduced, thus helping in the long-term push towards net zero, said Architect Girija, consultant architect of Tamil Nadu Building Cell from Lead Consultancy and Engineering Services. “With the recent increase in electricity tariff, by following the code we are going to get 25% energy savings,” she noted.

On the cost aspect, Ms. Girija said live case studies show there is only a cost escalation of 1%-2% for buildings and the payback period is less than 2 years. She said a committee comprising top officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Tangedco and other agencies would be formed to decide on implementation. The rules would be included in the amended Combined Development and Building Rules.