Tamil Nadu Festival inaugurated at trade fair in Delhi

November 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Friday inaugurated Tamil Nadu Festival at the 42nd International Trade Fair in Delhi, highlighting Tamil Nadu government’s pioneering schemes including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Monthly Rights Grant Scheme for Women and products unique to the State.

The fair has been organised under the idea, Vasudeva Kudumbakam-United Trade. It will be held till November 27.

Tamil Nadu has showcased sungudi sarees of Madurai, kandangi saree of Sivaganga, carpets from Erode, vests from Tiruppur, ceramic idols from Cuddalore, clay idols from Kancheepuram and value-added tea varieties.

State-run organisations such as Co-Optex and Poompuhar had displayed their products.

Ashish Chatterjee, Principal Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House and Director of Information and Public Relations participated.

