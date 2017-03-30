Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers protest at Jantar Mantar

Around 84 farmers from Tamil Nadu have been camping at Jantar Mantar demanding relief in the face of what is believed to be Cauvery basin’s worst drought in the past 150 years.

