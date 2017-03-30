Tamil Nadu farmers protest at Jantar Mantar

1/8

The protest by farmers from Tamil Nadu at the Jantar Mantar entered its 15th day on Tuesday. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The farmers are demanding a drought relief package of Rs. 40, 000 crore from the Centre and a farm loan waiver. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

“The voices of living farmers are not being heard... maybe our bodies will get the government’s attention,” they say. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

The protesters have done everything, from displaying the skulls of fellow farmers who had committed suicide to dressing up as corpses and holding live mice in their mouths. Photo: V. Sudershan

The skulls, they said, are also symbolic of the ghastly future that lies ahead for them. Stating that it was painful for them to dig out the skulls of their friends and family and put them on display, they said they had no other option. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan spoke in solidarity with the protesting Tamil Nadu farmers. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Leaders across the political spectrum offering their support to them. Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister, V. Narayanaswamy was at the venue to express his solidarity with the protesting farmers. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty