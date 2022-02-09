Tamil Nadu farmers demand permanent ban on genetically modified foods

THANJAVUR

09 February 2022 17:19 IST

They cite health problems caused by novel coronavirus

The Tamizhaga All Farmers’ Organisation co-ordination committee has demanded a permanent ban on genetically modified foods.

In a letter to the Chairman, Food Safety and Standards Authority, the committee president, P.R. Pandian, has pointed out that at the time when the world was plagued with health problems caused by the novel coronavirus and its variants, any attempt to promote the use of genetically modified foods was unwarranted.

The government should, therefore, impose a permanent ban on the use of genetically modified foods in the country for the safety of the public, he added.