Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers demand permanent ban on genetically modified foods

The farmers have appealed to the Chairman, Food Safety and Standards Authority, to impose ban on GM crops. (Photo used for representational purpose only)   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tamizhaga All Farmers’ Organisation co-ordination committee has demanded a permanent ban on genetically modified foods.

In a letter to the Chairman, Food Safety and Standards Authority, the committee president, P.R. Pandian, has pointed out that at the time when the world was plagued with health problems caused by the novel coronavirus and its variants, any attempt to promote the use of genetically modified foods was unwarranted.

The government should, therefore, impose a permanent ban on the use of genetically modified foods in the country for the safety of the public, he added.


