Tamil Nadu eyes $100 billion output from electronics industry by 2025

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 14:49 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday released the Tamil Nadu Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy 2020 that aims to increase the State’s electronics industry output to USD 100 billion by 2025.

The policy categorises the districts in the State into three groups to administer State-level incentives. “We intend to promote districts that are industrially-backward. The electronic manufacturing sector was predominantly clustered in only Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts so far,” a senior official said.

The policy also elaborates on the financial incentives for large and mega categories of investors, besides financial incentives for MSMEs. The incentives include capital subsidy, subsidy on land lease cost, stamp duty exception, training subsidy, interest subsidy, exemption of electricity tax, environment protection infrastructure and subsidy for intellectual capital and enhanced quality certification, among others.

Though the Tamil Nadu industrial policy gives a broad outline for the State’s policies for investment, the government has also been releasing sector-specific policies to promote certain sectors. Tamil Nadu has already released policies for defence and aero sectors and e-vehicles, the officer pointed out.

“The government of Tamil Nadu shall strive to promote an eco-park for processing e-waste in an environmentally-friendly manner in PPP mode to integrate formal and informal operators,” the policy said. The State government, through ELCOT would establish a State-of-the-art electronics testing facility as well.

The policy also specified that certain categories of companies would be exempted from some Acts and self-certifications. Read the policy document on The Hindu portal at: https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/tamil-nadu-electronics-hardware-manufacturing-policy-2020/article32540114.ece