Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday evening announced an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end at 6 a.m. on April 15. On Saturday last, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had said that the State Cabinet had decided to await the Centre’s decision on extending the lockdown.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the lockdown was being extended under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in line with the decision taken by the State Cabinet on April 11.

“All the restrictions being implemented under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue, in the effort to contain COVID-19,” Mr. Palaniswami stated.

The Chief Minister also announced that the ration entitlements for the month of May would be issued to rice card holders. They include 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of tur dal, 1 kg of cooking oil, besides the usual allotment of rice. They would be issued for free, he said.