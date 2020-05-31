Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

Chennai

31 May 2020 09:45 IST

Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes, Palaniswami said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban rails would continue.

Public transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts having the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry’s notification,” he said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184.

The Centre had on Saturday announced Unlock 1, a graded exit plan from the lockdown that allowed, among others, reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

The state government on Sunday also announced a number of other relaxations, barring containment zones, and these include allowing more employees at the workplace and permitting showrooms and jewellery shops to re-open. Malls will remain closed, the Chief Minister said.

What is allowed and what is not?

Temples and places of worship not to be opened

Parks, beaches, cinema halls, other entertainment will continue to be closed

No change in lockdown in containment areas.

In non-containment areas of greater Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet, the following are allowed:

IT companies can ferry upto 40 employees in their own transport to work

All private companies can work with 50% staff

Big showrooms except malls can open with 50% staff. No AC. At a time 5 customers allowed. This includes textiles and jewellery shops

From 8th June hotels can operate with 50% seats. Earlier only parcels were allowed. Now people can sit and eat. But AC shouldn't be operated.

Seating arrangements should be according to physical distancing norms

In taxis, only 3 persons can travel excluding driver.

In autos and cycle rickshaws, only two people can travel excluding driver.

E-pass not needed if travelling within Chennai.

Salons and beauty parlours can function without AC. Govt will give separate guidelines later.

Rest of TN: