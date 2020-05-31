Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

People gather to buy fishes at Kasimedu Fish Market, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai on May 31, 2020.

People gather to buy fishes at Kasimedu Fish Market, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai on May 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam

Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes, Palaniswami said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban rails would continue.

Pubic transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts having the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes, Palaniswami said.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry’s notification,” he said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184.

The Centre had on Saturday announced Unlock 1, a graded exit plan from the lockdown that allowed, among others, reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

The state government on Sunday also announced a number of other relaxations, barring containment zones, and these include allowing more employees at the workplace and permitting showrooms and jewellery shops to re-open. Malls will remain closed, the Chief Minister said.

What is allowed and what is not?

  • Temples and places of worship not to be opened
  • Parks, beaches, cinema halls, other entertainment will continue to be closed
  • No change in lockdown in containment areas.

In non-containment areas of greater Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet, the following are allowed:

  •  IT companies can ferry upto 40 employees in their own transport to work
  • All private companies can work with 50% staff
  • Big showrooms except malls can open with 50% staff. No AC. At a time 5 customers allowed. This includes textiles and jewellery shops
  • From 8th June hotels can operate with 50% seats. Earlier only parcels were allowed. Now people can sit and eat. But AC shouldn't be operated.
  • Seating arrangements should be according to physical distancing norms

  • In taxis, only 3 persons can travel excluding driver.

  • In autos and cycle rickshaws, only two people can travel excluding driver.

  • E-pass not needed if travelling within Chennai.

  • Salons and beauty parlours can function without AC. Govt will give separate guidelines later.

Rest of TN:

  • Private companies can function with 100% staff. But work from home should be encouraged.

  • Tasmac can function from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Non essential e commerce delivery is allowed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:04:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-extends-coronavirus-lockdown-till-june-30-allows-partial-resumption-of-public-transport/article31714239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY