‘Tamil Nadu exemplifies India’s start-up ecosystem growth’

India’s start-up ecosystem is now the third-largest globally, growing at 12% to 13% annually. We have seen a 15-fold surge in funding, and a ten-fold increase in investors, highlighting the sector’s maturation, Srivats Ram, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Managing Director, Wheels India, said.

One in ten unicorns across the world comes from India, driven by our strong talent pool and educational infrastructure, he said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu Startup Summit 2024 on Friday.

“Tamil Nadu, with a $28 billion startup ecosystem growing at 23%, exemplifies this progress. The State hosts over 120 incubators and about 5,000 startups in Chennai alone. This thriving ecosystem has generated nearly a million jobs in the past year,” Mr. Ram further said.

Vanitha Venugopal, CEO of iTNT Hub, said, “Tamil Nadu is focusing on global collaborations through iTNT to bring world-class solutions through research and development, and innovation. The State is also enhancing its global reach through “International Pavilion Program by iTNT, which connects Tamil Nadu’s start-ups with global accelerators, investors, and markets.”

C.K. Ranganathan, co-chairman of the CII National Startup Council and Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd, highlighted the mission of the CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Startup (CIES) to transform India’s startup ecosystem by connecting visionary startups with leading corporates.

He stressed the need for a fundamental shift in the education system, fostering critical thinking and collaboration with the focus on ‘catching them young’.