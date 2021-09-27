Tamil Nadu exceeds target by over 9.85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses at mega camp

24,85,814 people were inoculated at the 12-hour drive

Tamil Nadu used 9.85 lakh more doses than it had targeted at the third mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held on Sunday, with the number of doses delivered topping 24 lakh.

Health Department officials said the State had set a target of 15 lakh doses. By the end of the 12-hour exercise that began at 7 a.m., 24,85,814 people were inoculated. While 14,90,814 people aged above 18 received the first dose, 9,95,000 people were administered the second dose.

The State administered 9,85,814 more doses than it had planned, a release said.

The most number of beneficiaries were in Chennai (2,13,763); followed by Cuddalore (1,15,590); Coimbatore (1,13,618); Tiruchi (1,06,156); Madurai (1,06,018); and Thanjavur (1,04,011).

So far in September, 1,38,60,328 persons have been vaccinated.

In the morning, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the camps held at Central Railway Station; Dakshinamurthi wedding hall at Pattalam; Chennai High School, Strahans Road, Ayanavaram; and Nehru marriage hall and Bethel School, also at Ayanavaram.

The government said the first mega vaccination drive held on September 12 benefited 28,91,021 persons, including 21,48,526 persons who received their first dose and 7,42,495 who were given the second dose. In the second camp held on September 19, 10,85,097 people were administered the first dose and 5,58,782 got their second dose.

After visiting camps at Mayiladuthurai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said 500 panchayats had achieved 100% coverage and all pregnant women had been vaccinated in Ariyalur and Pudukottai.

Health officials said no vaccination would be done on Monday.