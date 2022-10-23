Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions | Getting the rule of reservation right 

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy releases the merit list for single window counselling for 2022 Tamil Nadu engineering admissions. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The following charts show the community-wise allotment of seats in each stage of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, which is done online in adherence to the State’s reservation policies.

The charts, which include data from 2020, show the percentage of seats taken by students from each community in each round of the counselling and their overall share after all the rounds. TNEA calls students for each round based on their ranks with Round 1 (R 1) involving students who secured top ranks.

As the charts show, those from BC take the highest share of seats. Importantly, their share is even higher in the earlier rounds of the counselling. In contrast, those from other marginalised communities like the SC, and to an extent the MBC, account for a lesser share in the earlier rounds.

A rundown: Community-wise seat allotment in different rounds in 2020

Added reservation: In 2021, separate internal quota for Vanniyars (MBCV) and the denotified communities (MBCDNC) were followed. The Vanniyars were given 10% quota and their share in seats taken was 13.8%

In progress: The chart for 2022 shows only R 1 data as the admissions are going on and the TNEA is yet to release more data. The share of BC students in R1 has seen a marginal increase this year. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Seat share data: This chart shows the community wise share in taking the seats, classified under Open Competition (OC) category. 2022 data is for R 1 alone. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Note: Only the data for students under “Academic” category, who constitute the majority, has been considered. Admissions under other categories have not been included. Those admitted under the 7.5% quota for government school students and data from supplementary counselling have not been included as well.

Source: Provisional allotment list released by TNEA after each round.