Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions | Getting the rule of reservation right 

The following charts show the community-wise allotment of seats in each stage of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, which is done online in adherence to the State’s reservation policies.
The charts, which include data from 2020, show the percentage of seats taken by students from each community in each round of the counselling and their overall share after all the rounds. TNEA calls students for each round based on their ranks with Round 1 (R 1) involving students who secured top ranks.
As the charts show, those from BC take the highest share of seats. Importantly, their share is even higher in the earlier rounds of the counselling. In contrast, those from other marginalised communities like the SC, and to an extent the MBC, account for a lesser share in the earlier rounds.
A rundown: Community-wise seat allotment in different rounds in 2020
Added reservation: In 2021, separate internal quota for Vanniyars (MBCV) and the denotified communities (MBCDNC) were followed. The Vanniyars were given 10% quota and their share in seats taken was 13.8%
Note: Only the data for students under “Academic” category, who constitute the majority, has been considered. Admissions under other categories have not been included. Those admitted under the 7.5% quota for government school students and data from supplementary counselling have not been included as well.
Source: Provisional allotment list released by TNEA after each round.