Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions | Getting the rule of reservation right 

The following charts show the community-wise allotment of seats in each stage of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, which is done online in adherence to the State’s reservation policies.

The charts, which include data from 2020, show the percentage of seats taken by students from each community in each round of the counselling and their overall share after all the rounds. TNEA calls students for each round based on their ranks with Round 1 (R 1) involving students who secured top ranks.

As the charts show, those from BC take the highest share of seats. Importantly, their share is even higher in the earlier rounds of the counselling. In contrast, those from other marginalised communities like the SC, and to an extent the MBC, account for a lesser share in the earlier rounds.