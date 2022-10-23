Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions | Getting the rule of reservation right 

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy releases the merit list for single window counselling for 2022 Tamil Nadu engineering admissions.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy releases the merit list for single window counselling for 2022 Tamil Nadu engineering admissions. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The following charts show the community-wise allotment of seats in each stage of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, which is done online in adherence to the State’s reservation policies.

The charts, which include data from 2020, show the percentage of seats taken by students from each community in each round of the counselling and their overall share after all the rounds. TNEA calls students for each round based on their ranks with Round 1 (R 1) involving students who secured top ranks.

Also Read
Engineering the right choice for life

As the charts show, those from BC take the highest share of seats. Importantly, their share is even higher in the earlier rounds of the counselling. In contrast, those from other marginalised communities like the SC, and to an extent the MBC, account for a lesser share in the earlier rounds.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 1:34:53 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-engineering-admissions-getting-the-rule-of-reservation-right/article66046314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY