Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission counselling schedule

Round 1
Aggregate mark range: 200-178; rank range: 1-9,872
• Initial payment: July 3-10
• Add and locking of choices: July 8-10
• Tentative allotment publication: July 11
• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 11-12
• Final allotment publication: July 13
Round 2
Aggregate mark range: 177.5150; rank range: 9,873-30,926
• Initial payment: July 8-12
• Add and locking of choices July 13-15
• Tentative allotment publication: July 16
• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 16-17
• Final allotment publication: July 18
Round 3
Aggregate mark range: 149.75 115; rank range: 30,927-64,093
• Initial payment: July 13-17
• Add and locking of choices: July 18-20
• Tentative allotment publication: July 21
• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 21-22
• Final allotment publication: July 23
Round 4
Aggregate mark range: 114.75-775; rank range 64,094-1,01,692
• Initial payment: July 18-22
• Add and locking of choices: July 23-25
• Tentative allotment publication: July 26
• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 6-27
• Final allotment publication: July 28
The Directorate of Technical Education has released the schedule on its website. Online counselling will be conducted in four rounds for 101,692 candidates