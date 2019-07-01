Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission counselling schedule

Student with parents enquire about the TNEA 2019 registration process at the enquiry centre in Anna University.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

TNEA Counselling for the general stream candidates will begin on July 3

Round 1

Aggregate mark range: 200-178; rank range: 1-9,872

• Initial payment: July 3-10

• Add and locking of choices: July 8-10

• Tentative allotment publication: July 11

• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 11-12

• Final allotment publication: July 13

Round 2

Aggregate mark range: 177.5150; rank range: 9,873-30,926

• Initial payment: July 8-12

• Add and locking of choices July 13-15

• Tentative allotment publication: July 16

• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 16-17

• Final allotment publication: July 18

Round 3

Aggregate mark range: 149.75 115; rank range: 30,927-64,093

• Initial payment: July 13-17

• Add and locking of choices: July 18-20

• Tentative allotment publication: July 21

• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 21-22

• Final allotment publication: July 23

Round 4

Aggregate mark range: 114.75-775; rank range 64,094-1,01,692

• Initial payment: July 18-22

• Add and locking of choices: July 23-25

• Tentative allotment publication: July 26

• Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 6-27

• Final allotment publication: July 28

The Directorate of Technical Education has released the schedule on its website. Online counselling will be conducted in four rounds for 101,692 candidates

