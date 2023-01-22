Tamil Nadu emblem, name reappear in Raj Bhavan’s invite

January 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The official invite sent by the Tamil Nadu Governor’s office for this year’s Republic Day has carried the emblem of Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) and the nomenclature ‘Tamil Nadu’ [in the Tamil text]. This is in contrast to the Government of India’s (GoI) emblem carried in its invite sent earlier this month for Pongal celebrations.

The Raj Bhavan’s Pongal invite attracted criticism as it carried only the GoI’s emblem as against the norm of carrying GoTN’s emblem. The Tamil part of the invitation was criticised for using the word “Tamizhaga” instead of Tamil Nadu in the Governor’s title. However, the invite for Republic Day has used the word “Tamil Nadu” in both English and Tamil.

The criticisms on the Pongal invitation came against the backdrop of Governor R.N. Ravi stating that he deemed the name “Tamizhagam” more appropriate than “Tamil Nadu” at a function on January 4. However, he recently clarified that he used the word “Tamizhagam” as an appropriate expression “in a historical and cultural context”, and did not suggest changing the name of the State.

The change in the emblem was noticed in banners, used as backdrop in the two recent events held in the Raj Bhavan. During the Governor’s interaction on January 10 with a group of candidates awaiting the Union Public Service Commission’s interview, the banner had the emblem of GoI. In contrast the banner at his interaction with a group of IAS officer trainees on Saturday had the emblem of GoTN.

