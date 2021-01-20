Tamil Nadu electorate stands at 6.26 crore

CHENNAI

20 January 2021 12:38 IST

Women voters outnumber men; Shozhinganallur has the highest number of voters, while Harbour has the lowest

The electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.26 crore, including 3.18 crore women, 3.08 men and over 7,200 persons from the third gender, according to the Election Commission of India. The Commission on Wednesday published the final electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2021 with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date.

The electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website http://elections.tn.gov.in. and electors can check their names by visiting the portal, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

As per the final rolls, the Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district continues to have the highest number of electors with 6,94,845 electors, while the Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai continues to be the lowest with 1,76,272 electors. A total of 47 overseas electors have also been enrolled during Special Summary Revision 2021.

“The period of continuous updation is in operation now,” the Commission said.

All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as of January 1, 2021, and who do not find their names in the electoral rolls can apply (a) by visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form 6 (b) By applying online through www.nvsp.in. (c) Through the ‘Voter Helpline App’ available on the Google Play Store, the Commission said.

“As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, District Contact Centres have been established in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. The District Contact Centres have been provided with the toll-free helpline number 1950 uniformly across the State. For any election-related queries, the public can call the District Contact Centre. The State Contact Centre is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll-free number 180042521950,” an official release stated.

During the Special Summary Revision, over 21.39 lakh entries were included in the rolls and over 5.09 lakh persons’ entries were deleted. A total of 8,97,694 persons in the age group of 18-19 years were included in the rolls during the SSR, with Chennai registering 49,148 such persons, the highest in the State. As of January 15 this year, there are a total of 72,853 service voters across the State.