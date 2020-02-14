Tamil Nadu electorate is now 6.13 crore, up by 13 lakh

Tamil Nadu now has over 6.13 crore voters, up by 13 lakh since December last year, as per the final electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision 2020 published by the Election Commission of India on Friday. ​

​The electorate, with a qualifying date of January 1, comprises 3,10,45,969 women, 3,02,54,172 women and 6,497 transpersons. ​

In December last year, Tamil Nadu’s electorate was 6,00,01,329, including 3,03,49,118 women, 2,96,46,287 men and 5,924 transpersons. The electorate was over 5.98 crore before the 2019 general elections.​

​Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency continues to have highest number of 6,60,317 voters, while Harbour Assembly Constituency with 1,73,337 electors is the smallest electorate.​

​During the above revision period, a total of 14,65,890 applications were received for inclusion of names and 14,02,464 of them were admitted and names were included. Of the 1,18,681 applications for deletions which were received, 97,155 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries.​

​An official release said 16 overseas electors have also been enrolled during Special Summary Revision. “During the above revision period 5,85,580 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled,” it added.​

​The electoral rolls are available on CEO’s website http://elections.tn.gov.in. The period of continuous updation is in operation now. All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2020 and not enrolled in the electoral rolls can apply either by visiting offices of the Electoral Registration Officers or through www.nvsp.in or through ‘Voter Helpline App’ available in Google Play store. ​

​As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, district contact centres have been established covering all districts of the State. Electors have been requested to call toll free helpline 1950 for election related queries. The State contact centre has a toll free number 180042521950.​

In the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai, as many as 39.46 lakh electors are on the rolls. The number of electors has increased by 58,119 in Chennai.​

“We have not deleted any names suo motu. Of the 3384 applications received on Form-7 for deletion of names in Chennai district, 1,786 have been admitted,” said an official. ​