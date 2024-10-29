ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu electorate grows by 4 lakh voters

Published - October 29, 2024 05:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women continue to outnumber men in the electoral rolls by over 11 lakh, as per the integrated draft electoral rolls published by the ECI

The Hindu Bureau

Ink being marked on the index finger of a voter at a polling booth in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The electorate of Tamil Nadu grew by about four lakh voters and stood at 6.27 crore on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). Women continue to outnumber men in the electoral rolls by over 11 lakh, as per the integrated draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As many as 8,964 voters are transgender people.

Tamil Nadu’s electorate was about 6.23 crore electors in April this year when it went for polling in the Lok Sabha elections. The rolls have been published in designated locations (mostly polling station locations which are school buildings) in all the districts and have also been hosted in: https://www.elections.tn.gov.in.

The Commission would be conducting special campaigns on November 16 and 17 and on November 23 and 24 in these designated locations for the inclusion, deletion, linking of Aadhaar with EPIC, modification, or transposition of entries.

The highest electorate in the State is in the Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district with 6,76,133 voters, including 3,38,183 men, 3,37,825 women, and 125 transgender people. The Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district has the lowest electorate in the State with 1,73,230 voters, including 88,162 women, 85,065 men, and three transgender people.

During the claims and objection period between October 29 and November 28, an elector or an eligible citizen who wants to get enrolled or make deletions/corrections/linking of Aadhar with EPIC/transposition in an existing entry may submit form 6, 6B, 7, or 8.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
