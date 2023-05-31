Tamil Nadu electorate falls by eight lakh

May 31, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu electorate fell by eight lakh and stood at more than 6.12 crore, including 3.11 crore women, 3.01 crore men and more than 7,900 belonging to the third gender. The latest figures from the electoral roll of Continuous Updation, 2023 (Quarter 2) were released by the Election Commission of India on May 31.

In January this year, the total electorate of Tamil Nadu was 6.20 crore, including 3.15 crore women, 3.04 crore men and more than 8,000 from the third gender. “During the above continuous updation, names of 1,23,064 persons were included as new electors, 9,11,820 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries”, an official release said.

More than 51,200 voters have changed their address and correction of entries were undertaken in respect of 2,60,103 electors, it said. Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district continues to have the highest number of electors in the State with 6,51,077 electors, including 3,26,253 men, 3,24,713 women and 111 from the third gender.

Sholinganallur was followed by Kavundampalayam Assembly Constituency of Coimbatore district with 4,54,919 electors, including 2,28,315 women, 2,26,489 men and 115 from the third gender. The Harbour Assembly Constituency of Chennai district continues to have the lowest number of electors with 1,69,292, including 87,924 men, 81,309 women and 59 from the third gender.

Kilvelur Assembly Constituency in Nagapattinam District has the second lowest number of electors in the State with 1,69,750, including 86,079 women, 83,669 men and two from the third gender. There are 3,400 overseas electors in the electoral roll of Continuous Updation, 2023 (Quarter 2), published on May 31.

In view of the Election Commission of India’s announcement that the youth could file their advance applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates April 1, July 1, October 1 and January 1, the electoral roll would be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters could register in the next quarter of the year in which he/she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years.

The electoral roll of Continuous Updation, 2023 (Quarter 2) with reference to April 1, 2023 as the qualifying date has been published on May 31. On getting enrolled, the elector would be issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). How to check your name in the electoral roll?

The electoral rolls in the PDF format are available on https://elections.tn.gov.in/, an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said. All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on April 1 this year, but do not find their names in the Electoral Rolls can apply in the three following ways.

The applicant could visit the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submit Form – 6 or by applying online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or through ‘Voter Helpline App” available in the Google play store. “The Forms & Claims received in advance during the period of Special Summary Revision, 2023 and Continuous Updation, 2023 thereafter shall be processed by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers during the relevant quarter under Continuous Updation,” it said.

The soft copies of the electoral roll (without photographs) can be obtained from the Electoral Registration Officer on payment of ₹100 per Assembly Constituency. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, District Contact Centres have been established in all the districts of Tamil Nadu.

The District Contact Centres have been provided with the toll-free help line number 1950 uniformly across the State. For any election related queries, the public can call the District Contact Centre. The State Contact Centre is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll-free number 1800-4252-1950.